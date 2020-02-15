IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,959 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.34 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.