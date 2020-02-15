Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream & downstream assets provides it with high level of stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake & Syncrude projects positions the company for solid production growth & is expected to augment its revenues & earnings going forward. However, Imperial Oil’s results are heavily levered to changes in the overall energy price environment, which are inherently volatile and subject to complex market forces. Pipeline construction in Canada has failed to keep pace with rising domestic oil thereby forcing producers like Imperial Oil to sell their products at a discounted rate. Prolonged delays in the company’s major oil sands project Aspen is also a headwind. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 203,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,484. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.1666 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

