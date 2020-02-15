Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Acquires £27,975 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Jon Stanton acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,825 ($24.01) on Friday. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,926.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,914.50.

IMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,475 ($32.56).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

