Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.