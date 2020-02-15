Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,193 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $379.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

