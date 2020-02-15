Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $782,000 Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AON by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AON by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $235.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

