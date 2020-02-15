Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $676,000 Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 702.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,991,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

