Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $801,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 457,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,874,000 after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Atmos Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

