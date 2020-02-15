Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $59,522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 490.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Shares of SYK opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average of $211.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

