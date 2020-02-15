Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $41.96 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

