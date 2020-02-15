Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after buying an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,752,000 after buying an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,872,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 526,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

