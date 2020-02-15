II-VI’s (IIVI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $43.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

