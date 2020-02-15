Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.75. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 172,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,503. Iheartmedia has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

