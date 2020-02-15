IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IG Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

IGG stock opened at GBX 676.60 ($8.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 682.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 633.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

