Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.