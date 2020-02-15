Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICON traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 52,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.17. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

