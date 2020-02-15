iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

iAnthus Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 218,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,977. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. As of April 16, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries in 11 states. The company is based in New York, New York.

