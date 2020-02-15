iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.
iAnthus Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 218,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,977. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
