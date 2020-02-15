Hyve Group’s (HYVE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HYVE stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.25). 584,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hyve Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,891.34).

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

