Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $32.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 63.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on H. Citigroup increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.81.

H stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.94. 369,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,452. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

