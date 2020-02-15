HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $20.99

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $20.99. HUYA shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 2,426,446 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Get HUYA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,700 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in HUYA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,172,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,987,000 after purchasing an additional 253,070 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 32.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 326,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HUYA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,060,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,072.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 896,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.