Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $249.08 and last traded at $250.36, 635,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 351,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.57.

The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

