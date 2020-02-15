HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $207.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HubSpot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,930,000 after buying an additional 321,449 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $23,788,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 154,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,899,000 after buying an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $15,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

