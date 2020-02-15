HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given Hold Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $192.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $168.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.18.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 544,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,455. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -149.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.68. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

