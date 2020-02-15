HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.18.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $197.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,097. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $4,918,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 298,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,373,000 after acquiring an additional 96,466 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

