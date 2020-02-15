Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.16.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.91. 825,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

