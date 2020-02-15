HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, C-Patex and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $55,217.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.01224759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00046556 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00217536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002369 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069500 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004717 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

