HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,299 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HP were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HPQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. 8,979,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.