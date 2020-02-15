Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 33,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. Also, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,213,999.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.