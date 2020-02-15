HorusPay (HORUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 36.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market cap of $829,888.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.03445309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00254943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00156433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

