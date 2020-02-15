Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,048. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

