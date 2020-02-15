Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.42 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $14.23 or 0.00141132 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, DragonEX and Upbit. During the last week, Horizen has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $119.94 million and $3.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,427,100 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Graviex, DragonEX, COSS, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

