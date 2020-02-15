Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives $22.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 84,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $936.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

