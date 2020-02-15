HNI Corp (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. HNI has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

