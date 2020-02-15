HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.59) on Friday. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 422.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 421.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48.

About HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

