HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.59) on Friday. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 422.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 421.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48.
About HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.