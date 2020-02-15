Head-To-Head Survey: Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) & Fluent (OTCMKTS:FLNT)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mastermind and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fluent has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 159.62%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than Mastermind.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and Fluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 5.66 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Fluent $250.28 million 0.80 -$17.93 million $0.10 26.00

Mastermind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -19.48% -48.23% -39.61% Fluent -0.39% 0.22% 0.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluent beats Mastermind on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

