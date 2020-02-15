Head-To-Head Analysis: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) & First Advantage Bancorp (NASDAQ:FABK)

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 22.97% 8.12% 1.19%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Advantage Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is more favorable than First Advantage Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) $80.13 million 3.93 $18.40 million $1.70 16.62

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) beats First Advantage Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

