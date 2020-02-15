HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,325. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,326,575. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

