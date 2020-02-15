HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,486. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

