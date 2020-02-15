Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,059 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,378,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,873 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 1,263,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

