HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.
HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 158,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.