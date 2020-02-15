HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 158,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

