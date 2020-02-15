Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Select Energy Services worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTTR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 116,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 309,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 170,343 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $728.55 million, a PE ratio of -718.00 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTTR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

