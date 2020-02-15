Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
HALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.
Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 29,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.