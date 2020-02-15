Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 29,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 216,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 520,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

