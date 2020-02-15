Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on HABT. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.
Shares of NASDAQ HABT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 227,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,368. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.05 million, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.06.
About Habit Restaurants
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
