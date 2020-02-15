H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,591 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 2,367,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

