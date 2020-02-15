GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) versus Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OTCMKTS:ERIC) Head to Head Contrast

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get GTX alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GTX and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0 3 9 1 2.85

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is more favorable than GTX.

Risk and Volatility

GTX has a beta of 3.74, meaning that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GTX and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -71.31% N/A -201.06% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 1.02% 4.41% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTX and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $690,000.00 1.49 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $24.04 billion 1.25 $235.19 million $0.11 82.55

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has higher revenue and earnings than GTX.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson beats GTX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, application development and modernization, and network design and optimization services to manage service providers networks. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; media solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.