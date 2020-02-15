Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 214,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $130.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

