Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Shares of PAC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.36. 31,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,374. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

