Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,559 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 404,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 198,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 613,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

