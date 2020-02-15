Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 183,550 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,114,000 after buying an additional 142,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 408,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.62. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

GWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.