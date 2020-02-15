Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 813.44 ($10.70).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 965.20 ($12.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 955.40 ($12.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 907.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 792.33.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

